Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.240-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.100-$7.300 EPS.

Shares of TNL opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

TNL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

