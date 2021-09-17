TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.10

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $43.87, with a volume of 22361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $640.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

