Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.17% from the stock’s previous close.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

TVTX opened at $22.44 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $175,503 in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

