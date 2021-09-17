Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65.

About Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

