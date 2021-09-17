Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the August 15th total of 80,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 408,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Trebia Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Trebia Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,192,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,980,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

