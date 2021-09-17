Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post sales of $327.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.45 million and the lowest is $324.55 million. Trex reported sales of $231.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $108.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.51. Trex has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $114.61.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Trex by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 799,475 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Trex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

