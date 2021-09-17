Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) versus Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Financial Review

Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Antero Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Antero Resources $3.49 billion 1.53 -$1.27 billion ($0.63) -27.05

Trillion Energy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antero Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Trillion Energy International has a beta of 4.07, suggesting that its share price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 4.75, suggesting that its share price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A Antero Resources -29.70% 3.58% 1.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trillion Energy International and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Antero Resources 1 2 7 1 2.73

Antero Resources has a consensus target price of $12.47, suggesting a potential downside of 26.85%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Trillion Energy International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trillion Energy International Company Profile

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

