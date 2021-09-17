Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.

Trimedyne Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMED)

Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.

