Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $370,392.29 and approximately $2,266.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

Trinity Network Credit (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

