Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Acquires $242,650.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:TSE traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,822. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trinseo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after buying an additional 46,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trinseo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.