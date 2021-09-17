Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,900 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the August 15th total of 615,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

GTS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. 278,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Triple-S Management has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a market cap of $834.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 15.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 63.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 93,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 161.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

