Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,826 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Triumph Bancorp worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. Analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

