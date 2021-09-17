Trivest Advisors Ltd Acquires 23,000 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up about 3.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $29,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SEA by 87.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.42.

NYSE:SE traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,307. The company has a market capitalization of $173.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.20 and a beta of 1.32. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $141.85 and a 12 month high of $359.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.89.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.