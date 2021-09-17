Trivest Advisors Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 930,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,494,000. Li Auto makes up about 3.3% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Li Auto at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Li Auto by 351.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Li Auto by 114.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.
Li Auto Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
Further Reading: Market Perform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.