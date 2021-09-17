Trivest Advisors Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,000 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Datadog makes up 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.87. 94,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,791. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of -840.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.04. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $144.63.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $892,150.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at $22,268,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,550,804 shares of company stock valued at $199,757,049. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

