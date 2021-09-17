Trivest Advisors Ltd Acquires Shares of 60,014 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000. Trip.com Group comprises 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.77.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.55. 139,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,931. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

