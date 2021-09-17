Trivest Advisors Ltd Buys 223,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11,150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,000 shares during the period. Square makes up 5.6% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $54,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 547.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth $106,160,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 22,186.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,924,000 after buying an additional 433,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $255.86. The stock had a trading volume of 233,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,438,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.06. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.31 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.58.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $99,025,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

