Trivest Advisors Ltd Buys Shares of 237,000 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 237,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,264,000. DoorDash comprises 4.3% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DoorDash by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $534,668,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after buying an additional 1,862,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $101,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.16. 217,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,993. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 28,802 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $5,044,670.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,105,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,850,683. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.65.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

