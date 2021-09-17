Trivest Advisors Ltd Buys Shares of 38,700 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,540,000. Shopify accounts for approximately 5.8% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $7.68 on Friday, reaching $1,483.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,446. The stock has a market cap of $185.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,514.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,325.25.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

