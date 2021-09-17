Trivest Advisors Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.4% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $927,876,141. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook stock traded down $10.07 on Friday, hitting $362.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.61. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

