Trivest Advisors Ltd Has $1.25 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trivest Advisors Ltd lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,646.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $54.82 on Friday, reaching $2,832.65. 54,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,767. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,773.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,473.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

