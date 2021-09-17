Trivest Advisors Ltd Has $2 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Trivest Advisors Ltd trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 921,500 shares during the period. JD.com makes up approximately 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in JD.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in JD.com by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

JD traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,016,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

