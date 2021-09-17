Trivest Advisors Ltd Has $54.86 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11,150.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 5.6% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $54,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $255.86. The stock had a trading volume of 233,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,438,704. The stock has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.31 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.06.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.58.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,326,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

