Trivest Advisors Ltd Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,198,000 after purchasing an additional 539,736 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,400,000 after purchasing an additional 201,416 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,394,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,818,980. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

