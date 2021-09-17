Trivest Advisors Ltd Invests $1.42 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Western Digital makes up about 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 63.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth $1,615,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth $141,533,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 41.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 248.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 187,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 133,447 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Western Digital stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.62. 114,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,870. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $68.04. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.29 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

