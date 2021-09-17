Trivest Advisors Ltd Invests $56.54 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,540,000. Shopify comprises approximately 5.8% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Shopify by 285.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Barclays raised their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify stock traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,483.65. 29,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,446. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,514.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,325.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

