Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000. Trip.com Group makes up 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. 139,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,931. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

