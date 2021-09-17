Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Airbnb makes up 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.53. 332,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167,117. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.64. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.94 billion and a PE ratio of -10.84.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,189,569 shares of company stock valued at $319,883,504. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

