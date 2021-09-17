Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 237,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,264,000. DoorDash comprises about 4.3% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of DoorDash as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.65.

DASH stock traded up $3.66 on Friday, hitting $225.16. 217,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,993. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 28,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $5,044,670.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,105,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,850,683. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

