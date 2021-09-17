Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases 323,500 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 21,566.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,500 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for 8.0% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned 0.11% of Snowflake worth $78,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $4,586,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,217,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,118,084 shares of company stock valued at $308,358,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.02. 212,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,813. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.06.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

