Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases 5,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 236,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,122,000 after buying an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,670,000 after buying an additional 68,421 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.88. The company had a trading volume of 721,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,818,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average is $81.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

