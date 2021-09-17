Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,900 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. NetEase accounts for about 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $82.42. 157,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.43. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $34.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

