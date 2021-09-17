Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases Shares of 930,000 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 930,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,494,000. Li Auto accounts for about 3.3% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Li Auto as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 766.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at about $229,404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 215.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,321 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 252.7% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 117.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,869 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $28.89. 190,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

Several research firms recently commented on LI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, dropped their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

