Trivest Advisors Ltd Sells 921,500 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Trivest Advisors Ltd lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 921,500 shares during the period. JD.com comprises about 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 65.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 37,259 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in JD.com by 9.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in JD.com by 73.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in JD.com by 25.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 488,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,169,000 after buying an additional 99,779 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $77.80. 464,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,016,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

