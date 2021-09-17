Trivest Advisors Ltd Takes Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 213,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,829,000. Coupa Software accounts for about 5.7% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned 0.29% of Coupa Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $456,732,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.1% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,656,000 after acquiring an additional 460,168 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 27.6% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,394,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $235,140,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.92. 36,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,485. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.16.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.18.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $321,893.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,039 shares of company stock valued at $26,519,756. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

