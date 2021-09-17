Trivest Advisors Ltd Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,890,000. Twilio makes up 7.7% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Twilio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Twilio by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Twilio by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Twilio by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.99. 67,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,688. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.58 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,016 shares of company stock valued at $75,389,690. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.