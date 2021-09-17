Trivest Advisors Ltd Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Western Digital makes up 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $141,533,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $46,564,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $31,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. 114,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,487,870. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.