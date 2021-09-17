TRON Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and approximately $2.45 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001464 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000928 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

