TrueFeedBack Market Capitalization Reaches $8.55 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 12% lower against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $143,711.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

