TrueFlip 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41,911.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.87 million and $41,911.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

