TrueFlip Price Reaches $0.31 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000653 BTC on exchanges. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $42,493.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

