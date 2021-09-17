TrueFlip (TFL) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $41,911.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00058669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00132889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00046223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.