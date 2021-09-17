Truegame Market Cap Achieves $58,803.20 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $58,803.20 and approximately $1,552.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00131508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

