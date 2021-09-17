TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.26. TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

