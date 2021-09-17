Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to announce $5.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.59 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.08 billion to $22.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 205,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 63,187 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 587,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,385 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 413,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,107,000 after purchasing an additional 51,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

