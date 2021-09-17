TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $399,616.31 and $1,400.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lition (LIT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

