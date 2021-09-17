TrustSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.77 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $137.43 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00003247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00058192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00130086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00044889 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,502 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

