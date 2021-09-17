TrustVerse 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.26 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00132897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00045497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

