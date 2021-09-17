Turmalina Metals (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Trading Down 1.1%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 2,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 89,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

About Turmalina Metals (OTCMKTS:TBXXF)

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.