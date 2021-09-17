Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Shares Gap Down to $48.47

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.47, but opened at $47.30. Turning Point Brands shares last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 410 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 57.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 231.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 147,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

